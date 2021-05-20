Television actor Karan Khandelwal says he is trying to pitch in with aid for those who are badly affected by the pandemic. "I am tied up with two NGOs. One of them was started by his friend. Ravi Dubey Tests Negative for COVID-19, Promises To Provide Basic Ration to Industry People.

They donate beds, oxygen, medicines to Covid patients. Along with that, they provide meals to 100 people every day. I have also joined an organisation on their sanitisation drive," he said. TV Actress Smita Singh Opens Up About Her and Family’s Battle With COVID-19.

The actor is known for his work in shows like "Haiwaan", "Siddhi Vinayak" and "Saath Nibhana Saathiya". He currently plays Lucky in the show "Ranju Ki Betiyaan" that airs on Dangal TV.

