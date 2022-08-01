World Hepatitis Day is observed on 28th July every year by World Health Organization. The WHO theme of the World Hepatitis Day 2021 is “Hepatitis cant’s wait”. With a person dying every 30 seconds from a hepatitis related illness – even in the current COVID-19 crisis – we cannot wait to act on viral hepatitis. Remarked by Dr. Santosh Datar from Ziqitza Healthcare Limited.

Hepatitis means inflammation of liver. Liver is the chemical laboratory of the body. We cannot live without a functioning liver. It performs various functions such as role in food and drug metabolism, digestion, storage, production of important nutrients, protection against infections, breakdown of waste products and detoxification of poisons. Liver has an amazing healing capacity. However, hepatitis which becomes chronic can cause life threatening conditions such as cirrhosis, liver failure and liver cancer. Viral infections and alcohol are the commonest cause of Hepatitis, further explained by Dr. Datar from Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd.

Experts from Ziqitza highlights some Common causes of Hepatitis are:

Infections: Viruses viz. Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E, other viruses, bacteria and parasites Alcohol Toxins: Various drugs, chemicals, poisons and herbs Fatty Liver Disease: Excessive fat deposition in liver due associated with obesity and high lipid levels Autoimmune: Body’s immune system attacks the liver.

Dr. Datar from Ziqitza Limited advises on the following tips to reduce risk of hepatitis

Hepatitis A & E, other water and food borne infections · Ensure that you drink safe water. · Avoid roadside exposed food items · Cover food items to prevent contamination from houseflies · Wash raw vegetable items well before eating · Wash your hands thoroughly before eating · Cook your food well · Vaccinations for hepatitis A and typhoid can be taken with your doctor’s advice Hepatitis B, C and D · Avoid exposure of bare skin and mucosa to body fluids of others · Practice safe sex. Use a condom · Safe blood transfusion · Follow safe injection practices · Hepatitis B vaccine can be taken with your doctor’s advice · Screening of pregnant women and treatment to prevent mother to child transmission Alcohol · Avoid alcohol. It not only damages your liver but almost all systems in body including heart, brain, pancreas and nerves. It is also a risk factor for many cancers. · If you still want to consume it, limit your intake. Talk to your doctor about it. Toxins · Do not take medicines on your own · Always follow the dose and duration prescribed by the doctor for any medicine · Control your exposure to chemicals at workplace. Follow the safety rules diligently · Do not take herbal preparations and nutritional supplements without consulting your doctor. Everything herbal is not safe. · Keep all medicines and chemicals away from children to prevent accidental ingestion Fatty Liver Disease · Reduce weight if overweight or obese. · Maintain optimum weight · Control your blood sugar, blood pressure and lipid levels · Exercise regularly · Have a nutritious and well-balanced diet · Avoids food items high in sugar and fats · Regular health checkups as per advice of your doctor Autoimmune · Since the cause is not known, it is difficult to prevent it.

Vaccination for Prevention of Hepatitis

Currently, effective vaccinations are available for Hepatitis-A and Hepatitis-B. However, they must be given under medical supervision. It is important to stay fit mentally & physically, maintain your weight, keep blood pressure and blood sugar under control and take vaccination & take care of all the above measures. Similar thoughts were voiced by experts at Ziqitza limited Rajasthan.

Dr. Santosh Datar from Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd highlights the Hepatitis-B vaccine schedule in the following table:

Age Group Dose Time Description Newborn child (As per Government of India Immunization Schedule) First dose At birth or as early as possible within 24 hours Hepatitis-B vaccine Second dose 6 weeks In form of pentavalent vaccine (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hemophilus Influenza Type B and Hepatitis-B) Third dose 10 weeks Fourth dose 14 weeks Adult First dose - Hepatitis-B vaccine Second dose 1 month after first dose Third dose 6 months after first dose

Hepatitis-A vaccine schedule is as follows:

Age Group Dose Time Description Children First dose At 1 year Hepatitis-A vaccine Second dose 12 months after first dose Adult First dose - Hepatitis-A vaccine Second dose 6 - 12 months after first dose

Protect your liver. If it is damaged beyond repair, quality of life will be extremely poor and the only treatment is liver transplant.

