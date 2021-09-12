Television actress and Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed was in the news some days back for her daring fashion. The girl was clicked at the Mumbai airport wearing an outfit that left netizens disappointed. Trolls targeted her style choice and also made nasty comments. However, amid this, she was even falsely called veteran Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's granddaughter, mostly because of her last name. Now, in an exclusive interaction with LatestLY, she made it clear that she is not associated with the Akhtar's at all. Urfi Javed Falsely Claimed to Be Javed Akhtar- Shabana Azmi's Granddaughter on Twitter, After Her Pictures Wearing Denim Jacket and Bra Went Viral.

When we quizzed about the whole chaos, she said, "I am not the granddaughter of Javed Akhtar, being the granddaughter of Javed Akhtar means being a daughter of Farhan Akhtar which of course I am not. We don't belong to the same family as well. It was so funny to see people calling me Javed Akhtar ji's granddaughter. I was laughing when I saw the tweets. I even shared this thing with my family and friends and everyone just couldn't stop laughing." Meet Urfi Javed, the Bold and Daring Girl When It Comes to Fashion (View Pics).

Also, as she was mocked for her airport #OOTD, we asked her about what factors she considers while making a style statement. "I don't know, I do whatever I want, I don't listen to anyone and I do whatever my heart says. I love fashion, and I love to experiment. Sometimes the experiment will succeed, sometimes it will be a debacle but that will never influence my thinking." she added.

Well, we had Urfi with us and how can't we miss on questioning her about Bigg Boss OTT. When asked who she thinks will win the reality show, she replied, "From Bigg Boss OTT, I think around 3-4 people will enter the main house. And I am not there, so it doesn't matter to me at all whoever goes I wish them all the best." Urfi Javed Airport Look Goes Viral, Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Flaunts Pink Bra Under Cropped Denim Jacket (View Pics).

Going by Urfi Javed's answers to our questions, she indeed looks confident. FYI, the actress has a massive fan following online and often treats fans with bold and extraordinary fashion. You go girl. Keep rocking!

