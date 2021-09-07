Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is the hot topic of discussion right now. Well, she was the first BB inmate to get evicted from the reality show and is being trolled on the internet for her style sense. However, that's not the only thing, as she is also getting linked to Bollywood celebs Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. Trolls online have called Urfi, as Shabana-Javed Akhtar's granddaughter and are mocking the actress for her revealing fashion. We wonder, why are the veteran celebs dragged into this? Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed Becomes the First Contestant To Get Evicted From Karan Johar’s Reality Show.

Having said that, it was a few days back, when lyricist Javed Akhtar was slammed on Twitter for comparing RSS to Taliban in one of his interviews. So, is this mess, because of that statement? In the viral clip, we see Urfi at the airport talking to paps. However, the highlight is her denim-on-denim style where we see her midriff and pink bra. Just in case, you want proof, here it is. Urfi Javed Airport Look Goes Viral, Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Flaunts Pink Bra Under Cropped Denim Jacket (View Pics).

A troll has written that someone has ripped of Urfi's top from the front and so her grandparents, Javed and Shabana would definitely feel insure in India. Well, if you ask us, we do live in a democratic country and everyone has a right to speak their mind, but such cheap comments are gross and absolutely distasteful. What do you think?

