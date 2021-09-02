Actress Urfi Javed was recently evicted from Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. However, she has recently made several heads turn as she made an appearance at the airport in a cropped denim jacket. The pictures went viral as she can be seen flaunting her bra. She got brutally trolled for her airport look. Take a look:

Urfi Javed Airport Look

Flaunts Bra

#Offtopic #bollywoodhot



Urfi Javed gets trolled for her bold airport look ! pic.twitter.com/Dh6QSJG0My— Su-57 5th Gen Fighter (@5thSu) September 1, 2021

