Life is unpredictable for sure and actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay's death news echoes the same. As per reports, the TV star who was best known for her role in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, lost her life in a car accident. She was just 38. As soon as this news was all over the internet, Anupamaaa's Rupali Ganguly expressed her grief over the unfortunate demise of a young artist. Reportedly, she met with the accident in Himachal Pradesh. However, more details about the demise are awaited. Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies at 32: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actress’ Last Insta Post Was About Celebrating Health and How We Take it For Granted.

"Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic)," posted Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's producer JD Majethia online. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies at 32; Rupali Ganguly Mourns Her Demise.

Last Instagram Post of Vaibhavi Upadhyay:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaibhavi Upadhyaya (@vaibhaviupadhyaya)

Talking about Vaibhavi, the actress enjoys a massive following on Instagram with 71.3K followers. She was very close to her mother and family, as per her social media. The actress has an elder brother Ankit Upadhyaya.

Apart from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, the deceased also has also starred in the television show Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka. Moving to films, she was part of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, City Lights featuring Rajkummar Rao, as well as Timir. Vaibhavi also was seen in web show namely Please Find Attached. May her soul RIP.

