Actor Vishal Karwal says he wants to build a school in his hometown in Himachal Pradesh. Vishal belongs to Palampur in Himachal Pradesh and he did a part of his education in a boarding school there. But he says that there aren't many well-known schools in that area and had always dreamt of building one.

"I want to give all-round education to the students who will be a part of my school. I want to teach them yoga, meditation, gardening, camping, etc and not just give them bookish education. I want to educate the children in a way that if they ever live away from home, they must be able to take care of themselves," said the former "MTV Roadies" contestant.

"I want to build a place with a lot of greenery and some water flowing. It should feel like a resort where students love to come back every day. That is what I am aiming at. But initially I would like to start with day schooling and once my institution will be established, I would like to move on to boarding school," he added. His show "Dwarkadheesh: Bhagwaan Shree Krishn" is currently having a re-run on Dangal TV.

