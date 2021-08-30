Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is celebrated all over India to mark the birth of Vishnu's eighth avatar Lord Krishna. The festival is celebrated with much pomp and show in the northern parts of India, especially in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where Krishna grew up, according to Hindu scriptures.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, we have compiled some of the best actors, who have effortlessly portrayed the role of Lord Krishna. From television's first Krishna, Nitish Bharadwaj to Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Vishal Karwal and others, here are a few actors, who have brilliantly portrayed the role Kanha on-screen. Nitish Bharadwaj Birthday: Did You Know That Television's Most Loved Krishna Had REFUSED The Role In B.R.Chopra's Mahabharat?.

Nitish Bharadwaj

We have to credit Nitish Bharadwaj for being the first and most recognised Krishna of all times. He played the dimpled God in B.R.Chopra's Mahabharat of 1988 and is still remembered for the role. In fact, the actor once again claimed heights of name and fame when Mahabharat came back to Doordarshan for a re-run amid the recent COVID-19 lockdown.

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi played the teenage Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's 1993 serial Krishna. The show solidified Swapnil's prowess in acting and his good looks made Swapnil an unforgettable Lord Krishna before actor Sarvadaman D Banerjee took over as the grown-up Krishna.

Sarvadaman D Banerjee

Sarvadaman D. Banerjee played the titular role of Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's 1993 show Krishna. The show was an instant hit with the masses, given how Ramanand Sagar became an audience favourite with Ramayan (1988). Sarvadaman portrayal in Krishna is remembered by many till date.

Sourabh Raaj Jain

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is another famous name, whose portrayal of Lord Krishna Swastik productions' 2013 shpw Mahabharat. Sourabh is one of those actors whose Krishna portrayal is considered on-par with that of Nitish and the actor does not mind the comparison.

Sumedh Mudgalkar

The Marathi dancer turned actor, Sumedh Mudgalkar is the cutest Krishna from Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn. With his charming looks, hazel eyes and graceful portrayal of the maakhan-chor, Sumedh has won hearts and TRP charts.

Vishal Karwal

Vishal Karwal might have debuted on television with Roadies (season four), but it was Splitsvilla (season one) that got him recognition. Vishal, who has played some of the famous serials like Bhagyavidhaata, Rishton Se Badi Pratha, among many others, is popular for portraying the role of Lord Krishna in three serials. His dimpled smile was a total plus point for his portrayal as well, making him a well-remembered Lord Krishna.

Ssudeep Sahir

Actor Ssudeep Sahir, recently made his debut in the mythological genre with Paramavatar Shri Krishna. where he played and was loved as the titular character of Lord Krishna.

Saurabh Pandey

Who wouldn't love a little muscular Lord Krishna? Well, Saurabh Pandey played the role in Suryaputra Karn. Saurabh Pandey, co-incidentally is a follower of Lord Krishna personally.

The story behind Krishna Janmashtami follows the birth of Lord Krishna to evil king Kansa's sister Devaki and husband Vasudev, who have been imprisoned by Kansa afte he gets a prophecy that his sister's child will be the end of him. It is also said that after Kansa kills Devaki's six children, the seventh son Balram is magically transferred to Princess Rohini's womb and her eight som Krishna is born. Vasudev somehow wades across the Yamuna river to get Krishna to his foster parents Nand Baba and Yashoda in Vrindavan and from there on begins the stories of Krishna's childhood and how he eventually ends his uncle Kansa's evil reign in Mathura.

