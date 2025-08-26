Amaal Mallik is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated music composers and singers, known for delivering chart-topping hits that have defined a decade of Hindi cinema. He made his debut as a composer in 2014 and quickly became a name associated with soulful melodies and blockbuster tracks. Some of his most notable works include songs from Jai Ho, Khoobsurat, Hero, Baaghi, Kapoor and Sons, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Launches Another Season of Popular Reality Show With THIS List of Contestants.

Amaal Mallik Joins 'Bigg Boss 19'

Amaal Mallik Joins ‘Bigg Boss’ To Set the Record Straight

Now, Amaal Mallik is all set to make waves inside Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19. “I was very excited to say yes to this show. It’s been almost 10 years for me in the industry, and I feel people have often misunderstood me when I’ve spoken about the industry’s reality,” Amaal told the media. He added, “I am not affected by losing out on work. Whenever I am removed from films or I don’t feel the right vibe, I take a backseat. When 2-3 producers fire me from big films, I happily go on a holiday, and I don’t take these things to heart.” ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Reality Show in Season’s First Elimination, but There’s a TWIST!

Amaal Mallik Opens Up About Family and Personal Life

Amaal also opened up about his family issues. He clarified, “I am good at keeping relationships. If I didn’t feel emotions, I wouldn’t have been able to deliver the music I have. I will miss my time with my father. We meet every day and jam. I will remember my mom a lot. Armaan is not here, he is in London doing a few shows, so I couldn’t tell him bye.”

Amaal Mallik Clears Confusion Over Lookalike Bollywood Stars

But the biggest twist? Fans have often mistaken him for other Bollywood stars. Amaal laughed, “Whenever I wear a beanie, people mistake me for Aditya Roy Kapur. If I grow my beard, they think I’m Arjun Kapoor. When I lose weight, some confuse me with Vicky Kaushal, and if I grow my hair, they assume I’m Ranveer Singh. There’s a lot of confusion!” With Bigg Boss 19, Amaal is determined to change that. He wants viewers to finally connect his face to the music they’ve loved for over a decade. “People should recognise that it’s Amaal Mallik - not Armaan Mallik or Aditya Roy Kapur,” he added. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz Badesha SLAMS Baseer Ali for Shouting at Kunickaa Sadanand, Says ‘Yeh Sab Uska Level Dikhata Hai’ (See Post)

Amaal Mallik To Reveal True Self on ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Inside the Bigg Boss house, it’s not just a game but it’s a chance for Amaal to show the world the man behind the melodies, clear misconceptions, and leave a mark that goes beyond the charts. Viewers can catch the live streaming at 9 PM on JioHotstar, while the television telecast will follow at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.

