Mumbai, August 24: The wait is finally over! "Bigg Boss 19" has kick-started with Salman Khan returning as the host for another season of the popular reality show. However, the show has been launched with an unimpressive line-up of contestants. This year, contestants that will be locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

This season has a blend of actors, influencers, musicians, and reality stars, bringing their personal backstories of fame, and public personas. However, barring Amaal, Gaurav, and Ashnoor, most of the contestants are not very well-known among viewers. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Welcomes Contestants to 'BB19' House; Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna - Check Full List.

While Gaurav and Ashnoor are popular names in the television industry, Amaal is a celebrated composer who recently made headlines for his post on cutting ties with this family, and battling depression, which he ended up deleting later.

In his post, Amaal had candidly opened up about his struggles with clinical depression. He further talked about his strained relationship with his brother, Armaan Malik, attributing the growing distance to his parents. The composer and singer had even expressed his decision to maintain only professional ties with his family moving forward. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Meet Ashnoor Kaur - From 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Child Actress to Social Media Star, Now Entering Salman Khan’s Reality Show, All About Her.

Over the years, 'Bigg Boss' has been increasingly depending on social media influencers to bring drama to the house, but this year, their ratio has increased even further. If the reports are to be believed, Mike Tyson, The Undertaker, and Shikhar Dhawan are also in talks to join the show as wild card contestants. However, their participation will only be confirmed in time.

For Season 19, the design of the house has been inspired by the spirit of camping in the wild, invoking the raw simplicity of a cabin in the woods. Apart from the usual, the house enjoys a brand-new feature: the Assembly Room. The theme for this season is - 'Gharwalon ki Sarkaar!' – indicating a seismic shift in power from outside to inside the house.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).