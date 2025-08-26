Bigg Boss 19 finally kicked off on Sunday (August 24) with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returning as the host for the 16th time. A total of 16 contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari, entered the Bigg Boss house. The show has already started entertaining fans. On the very first day, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to vote for one contestant to be eliminated. The majority voted for Farrhana Bhatt, leading to her eviction from the show. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz Badesha SLAMS Baseer Ali for Shouting at Kunickaa Sadanand, Says ‘Yeh Sab Uska Level Dikhata Hai’ (See Post).

'Bigg Boss 19' First Nomination

Bigg Boss welcomed all housemates on Day 1 and immediately announced the first twist of the season by asking them to choose one person who would not be eligible to sleep in the bedroom, which has beds for 15 people. Mridul Tiwari volunteered his own name and nominated himself to sleep outside the bedroom. The housemates agreed to this decision and confirmed Mridul's name for the same.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Farrhana Bhatt Eliminated From ‘Bigg Boss 19’

IIn the latest episode, Bigg Boss summoned the housemates and asked them to nominate one person whom they felt was not deserving to stay in the game. Bigg Boss also schooled Mridul Tiwari for previously nominating himself and for sleeping outside. After this, the housemates collectively agreed to save Mridul and take someone else’s name. The majority of the housemates nominated Farrhana Bhatt, saying she had an attitude problem.

The Twist!

Bigg Boss later announced Farrhana Bhatt as the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 19 after the housemates' votes. As Farrhana left the house, the housemates were seen discussing why she had negative energy. Amaal Mallik even said that she would bash the show and the contestants while giving an interview after her eviction. However, Bigg Boss spiced things up by sending her to the Secret Room, where she kept a close eye on the other housemates and heard their opinions. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Shehbaz Badesha To Get Another Chance To Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show? Singer’s Picture From Secret Room Goes Viral.

Farrhana Bhatt’s X Post

They tried to silence Farhana with nominations, but fearless souls can't be dimmed 🔥 From the Secret Room, she's watching every face, every word 👁️ And when she returns, the house better be ready for her reply 💯

Farrhana Bhatt may not have bonded much with the housemates initially, but the time she spent in the Secret Room watching the other contestants could give her an edge and help shift the dynamics in her favour when she returns.

