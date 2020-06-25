Hunk Pratik Sehajpal, who first made an impression with MTV's reality show Ace of Space and went on to make his digital debut with ALTBalaji's XXX 2. And now, the dashing hunk has bagged the role of the negative lead in ALTBalaji and Zee5's Kushal Tandon-Shiv Jyoti Rajput Bebaakee. He will be seen playing the role of Raahil Abdullah, stepbrother of Kushal Tandon’s character Sufiyaan. Kushal Tandon's Web-Series Bebaakee To Release In July On ALTBalaji and Zee5.

Pratik's character will have grey shades with Raahil, being a manipulator and creates situations leading to people getting trapped. He depends on his brother, Sufiyaan for everything, including bailing him out of trouble. While he’s sweet and childish on the outside, one gets to see his horrible side come into play when he doesn’t get what he wants. Suchitra Pillai Bags Kushal Tandon - Karan Jotwani Starrer Bebaakee.

Elaborating on how Raahil is, Pratik revealed, "When I gave an audition for Bebaakee, it was to play a different character. I was later told that Ekta Ma’am liked me for the role of Raahil, who I didn’t know was actually the main villain of the show. I've been fond of heroes but villains take my excitement to the next level. I was so excited to play Raahil especially after knowing that Ekta Ma’am especially wanted me to play the part." Mere Aangne Mein Actress Krutika Desai Khan Makes Her Digital Debut With ALTBalaji's Bebaakee.

Gung-ho about the fact that Ekta thought he was an apt choice for the negative lead in the show, Pratik went on to add, "I am blessed to get Bebaakee as my first web series and working with an amazing cast that features Kushal Tandon as my brother, Sameer Malhotra as my father and Ananya Ma’am as my mother. I am really thankful to the entire team and my director Muzammil Sir, who helped me grow as an artist."

The story of Bebaakee is based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Abdullah, two contrasting characters with strong personalities. Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals firmly set in her mind, while Sufiyaan hails from a rich family. Sufiyaan’s stepbrother Raahil who is a troublemaker not only does he get into trouble but manages to pull others in the same situation. Sufiyaan has always had Raahil’s back and helps him get out of trouble. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan’s close-knit family and their business.

