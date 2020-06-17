Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Mere Aangne Mein Actress Krutika Desai Khan Makes Her Digital Debut With ALTBalaji's Bebaakee

TV Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 09:31 PM IST
A+
A-
Mere Aangne Mein Actress Krutika Desai Khan Makes Her Digital Debut With ALTBalaji's Bebaakee
Krutika Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A few days back, it was announced that the Kushal Tandon-Shiv Jyoti Rajput-Karan Jyoti starrer Bebaakee will be releasing in July. The show will mark Karan Jotwani and Shiv Jyoti Rajput's digital debut with ALTBalaji and Zee5 and also joining them will be actress Krutika Desai, who was last seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Krutika Desai Khan will be seen essaying the role of Rashida Alqazi, mother of Kushal’s character Sufiyaan. Mere Angne Mein Actress Krutika Desai's Husband Imtiaz Khan Passes Away.

Known for her power-packed performances across television and films, Krutika has earned respect and recognition over the years as a very hardworking and talented artist. With Bebaakee, she will be seen exploring the digital space along with playing a very pivotal role in the series. A simple, loving, traditional, and pragmatic woman, Rashida is one who loves her son Sufiyaan with all her heart and is completely devoted to her husband Aadil.

Speaking about the series, Krutika Desai quipped, “I am delighted to be part of a web series knowing that they, nowadays, are made on the same big budget of a feature film. We’re seeing delicate and intriguing subjects and stories, which were not spoken about and shown on TV and films, now see the light of day on the webspace. Bebaakee is one such series that’s been made on a large scale and I’m really happy to be a crucial part of the show. We’ve made Bebaakee with all our heart and sincerity and I hope that fans will enjoy me as Rashida along with the show.” Kushal Tandon's Web-Series Bebaakee To Release In July On ALTBalaji and Zee5.

The story of Bebaakee is based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Alqazi, two contrasting characters with strong personalities. Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals firmly set in her mind, while the guy hails from a rich family. Their love for journalism sees their paths collide leading to the pair feeling a high sense of chemistry between themselves. The puzzle arises when the duo simply can’t seem to figure out if this vibe between them is going to be followed by love or hate. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan’s close-knit family and their business.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
ALTBalaji Bebaakee Karan Jotwani Krutika Desai Khan Kushal Tandon Shiv Jyoti Rajput Zee5
You might also like
Ekta Kapoor On XXX 2 Controversy: Objectionable Slip from Our End, Have Highest Regard for Army
Entertainment

Ekta Kapoor On XXX 2 Controversy: Objectionable Slip from Our End, Have Highest Regard for Army
Samsung The Frame 2020 & New Smart TVs Launched in India Starting From Rs 31,990; to Go on Sale on June 19
Technology

Samsung The Frame 2020 & New Smart TVs Launched in India Starting From Rs 31,990; to Go on Sale on June 19
XXX 2 Controversy: After Hindustani Bhau, Mukesh Khanna Lashes Out At Ekta Kapoor (Watch Video)
TV

XXX 2 Controversy: After Hindustani Bhau, Mukesh Khanna Lashes Out At Ekta Kapoor (Watch Video)
XXX: Uncensored Season 2 Controversy: Hina Khan Comes Out In Support Of Ekta Kapoor (View Posts)
TV

XXX: Uncensored Season 2 Controversy: Hina Khan Comes Out In Support Of Ekta Kapoor (View Posts)
Sidharth Shukla Bags The Male Lead Role In Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful Season 3? (Deets Inside)
TV

Sidharth Shukla Bags The Male Lead Role In Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful Season 3? (Deets Inside)
Karan Jotwani Makes His Digital Debut With Kushal Tandon Starrer Bebaakee, Thanks Ekta Kapoor
TV

Karan Jotwani Makes His Digital Debut With Kushal Tandon Starrer Bebaakee, Thanks Ekta Kapoor
Kushal Tandon's Web-Series Bebaakee To Release In July On ALTBalaji and Zee5
TV

Kushal Tandon's Web-Series Bebaakee To Release In July On ALTBalaji and Zee5
Zee5 Disproves Reports That Claim Its Users’ Data Has Been Compromised by a Hacker
Technology

Zee5 Disproves Reports That Claim Its Users’ Data Has Been Compromised by a Hacker
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement