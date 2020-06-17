Mere Aangne Mein Actress Krutika Desai Khan Makes Her Digital Debut With ALTBalaji's Bebaakee

A few days back, it was announced that the Kushal Tandon-Shiv Jyoti Rajput-Karan Jyoti starrer Bebaakee will be releasing in July. The show will mark Karan Jotwani and Shiv Jyoti Rajput's digital debut with ALTBalaji and Zee5 and also joining them will be actress Krutika Desai, who was last seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Krutika Desai Khan will be seen essaying the role of Rashida Alqazi, mother of Kushal’s character Sufiyaan. Mere Angne Mein Actress Krutika Desai's Husband Imtiaz Khan Passes Away.

Known for her power-packed performances across television and films, Krutika has earned respect and recognition over the years as a very hardworking and talented artist. With Bebaakee, she will be seen exploring the digital space along with playing a very pivotal role in the series. A simple, loving, traditional, and pragmatic woman, Rashida is one who loves her son Sufiyaan with all her heart and is completely devoted to her husband Aadil.

Speaking about the series, Krutika Desai quipped, “I am delighted to be part of a web series knowing that they, nowadays, are made on the same big budget of a feature film. We’re seeing delicate and intriguing subjects and stories, which were not spoken about and shown on TV and films, now see the light of day on the webspace. Bebaakee is one such series that’s been made on a large scale and I’m really happy to be a crucial part of the show. We’ve made Bebaakee with all our heart and sincerity and I hope that fans will enjoy me as Rashida along with the show.” Kushal Tandon's Web-Series Bebaakee To Release In July On ALTBalaji and Zee5.

The story of Bebaakee is based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Alqazi, two contrasting characters with strong personalities. Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals firmly set in her mind, while the guy hails from a rich family. Their love for journalism sees their paths collide leading to the pair feeling a high sense of chemistry between themselves. The puzzle arises when the duo simply can’t seem to figure out if this vibe between them is going to be followed by love or hate. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan’s close-knit family and their business.

