Actress Suchitra Pillai, who was last seen on the webspace in Betaal and lately in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3, is all set to return to the digital space once again with ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Bebaakee. Known to be a terrific performer, actress Suchitra Pillai's next venture is all set to hit the screens in the month of July. Her recent performance as Sheena in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 garnered a lot of appreciation from fans. Known for her versatile body of work, Suchitra will be seen playing an interesting character, a socialite and Karan Jotwani's on-screen mother. Kushal Tandon's Web-Series Bebaakee To Release In July On ALTBalaji and Zee5.

Suchitra will be seen playing the role of Dana Abdullah, a sophisticated socialite who wants attention and needs to be pampered at all times. She plays a doting modern mother to three including Karan Jotwani’s character Imtiyaaz. Her motherly instinct sees her being protective, yet extremely proud of her children wanting the very best for them. Karan Jotwani Makes His Digital Debut With Kushal Tandon Starrer Bebaakee, Thanks Ekta Kapoor.

Reveals Suchitra, "This time, I’ll be playing a caring and affectionate mother to Imtiyaaz (Karan Jotwani) who always wants him to do well in life. Being the main cause of friction and tension in the household to a large extent, ‘it’s good to be bad’ is definitely my mantra when it comes to choosing roles and this is definitely Dana’s mantra too. I hope the viewers will love me in this role too as they always do." Suchitra will be seen playing a very sophisticated modern mother and hard-hitting Dana Abdullah in Bebaakee. Betaal: 10 Questions That Are Still Troubling Our Minds After Watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix Horror Series (SPOILERS).

The story of Bebaakee is based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Alqazi, two contrasting characters with strong personalities. Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals firmly set in her mind, while the Sufiyaan hails from a rich family. Their love for journalism sees their paths collide leading to the pair feeling a high sense of chemistry between themselves. The puzzle arises when the duo simply can’t seem to figure out if this vibe between them is going to be followed by love or hate. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan’s close-knit family and their business.

