Popular TV actors Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon sparked dating to engagement rumours during the shoot of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, thanks to their sizzling on-screen chemistry and cosy off-screen moments. Despite a nearly 14-year age difference, their romantic relationship rumours were confirmed in October 2024 when Kushal openly shared that he was “definitely in love” and that their relationship was “taking things slow,” much to the delight of fans. Shivangi added to the buzz when she showered Kushal with heartfelt birthday wishes in March this year. However, in June 2025, he shocked fans by revealing they had broken up five months earlier. His now-deleted Instagram post hinted at an emotional split that played out away from the public eye. From engagement buzz to sudden silence and unfollows, their whirlwind romance saw highs and lows before ending quietly. Here's a full timeline of their relationship—from love rumours to a low-key breakup that left fans heartbroken. ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 4’: Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi Talk About How New Season Redefines Love, Promises Emotional Depth and Realistic Relationships.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon Age Difference

Shivangi Joshi was born on May 18, 1998, making her 27 in 2025, while Kushal Tandon was born on March 28, 1985, placing him at 40. This creates a significant age gap of approximately 13 years between them. This age difference has generated discussion among fans and observers, with some defending the pairing as natural on-screen chemistry and others raising concerns about the nearly decade-and-a-half gap.

Timeline of Their Relationship

Mid‑2023 to Early 2024: Starred as leads in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. Their strong on‑screen chemistry fueled recurring dating rumours, complete with fans posting affectionate captions and vacation glimpses.

May 2024: Engagement rumours began circulating. Both dismissed them—Kushal called them baseless, while Shivangi joked she “loves rumours.”

October 2024: In an interview with TOI, Kushal Tandon opened up about his relationship with Shivangi Joshi and confirmed that he is in love. He was quoted saying, "I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow." He even mentioned familial support.

Early 2025: The couple kept things private, rare joint posts and seemingly unfollowing each other briefly on Instagram, triggering speculation

June 2025: Kushal posted (then deleted) on Instagram, revealing that they had parted ways five months prior—i.e., around January 2025—just before Shivangi’s debut in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4. He wrote, "To all the people I love, just wanted to say, me and Shivangi (Joshi) are not together any more. It's been 5 months so yes." They have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

What Kushal Said About His Breakup With Shivangi Joshi

He admitted in an Instagram story that the breakup occurred five months earlier. Although he deleted the post, fans and the media captured it. The news took everyone by surprise, and opinions erupted on social media.

Fans Seem Unhappy With The Way Kushal Shared His Breakup Story Online

Didn’t wanted to post these but wtf??? Absolutely disgusted by his behaviour Please remain single cuz no girl deserves what you are doing to a girl you once loved. pic.twitter.com/UfAuYq3YKM — 🎀 (@Aestheticher22) June 15, 2025

Few Are Hurt Seeing Their Favourite Couple Separate

Some Speculated It To Be Drunk Sharing on Kushal's Part

What’s Next For Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon?

Both seem to be focusing on their careers. Shivangi is working on her new show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Season 4, paired opposite Harshad Chopda. Meanwhile, Kushal appears to be channelling his energy into other pursuits. There’s no indication of reconciliation publicly, and they seem to be moving on independently.

