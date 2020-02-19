ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Announce Second Season of Code M at Juggernaut Productions’ Success Party

Jennifer Winget's Code M to return with season 2 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, February 19, 2020: After successfully winning accolades from the audience and critics for Code M, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 gear for the second season of the military drama. At the show’s success party, last night, Ekta Kapoor, Managing Director - ALTBalaji and Tarun Katial, Chief Executive Officer – ZEE5 India announced the second season of Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani-starrer Code M, and start of shooting date – end of March - for Riddhi Dogra and Monica Dogra-starrer ‘A Married Woman’, a new web series based on Manju Kapur’s novel. These key announcements were made in the presence of actors including Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani, Riddhi Dogra, along with Aditya Pittie, Managing Director - IN10 Media, Samar Khan, Chief Operating Officer - Juggernaut Productions, and other celebrities.

The night also brought together many starry names from the tinsel town including ace director Akshay Choubey along with the actors like Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aalekh Kapoor, Kashyap Shangari, Madhurima Roy and Gautam Ahuja.

Speaking about the success of Code M, Ekta Kapoor, MD - ALTBalaji said, "Samar, Akshay and the team put in the best efforts, walked the thin line between being commercial and yet credible, and did a fantastic job. Code M has done well for us and congratulations Jennifer, Tanuj and the entire team. ALTBalaji is delighted to extend this partnership with Juggernaut Productions with A Married Woman and Code M second season.”

Commenting on the overwhelming response to Code M, Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India said, “Code M has all the elements of runaway success and the numbers and the love received from fans across India is a testament to that. The strong protagonist and storytelling are its key success factors. We will continue to satiate India’s appetite for entertainment with interesting subjects like the one explored in Code M.”

Thrilled at the success of Code M, Samar Khan, COO, Juggernaut Productions said, “With the influx of digital platforms, the content has evolved drastically especially the stories and formats, leading to a highly competitive and cluttered environment. It’s extremely overwhelming that our first production has hit the right note with the audience.” Further added, “This is our first collaboration with ALT Balaji and ZEE5 but there’s more in the pipeline. Apart from Code M, we are delighted to extend our association with ‘A Married Woman’. The teaser has evoked a lot of curiosity and anticipation, we are all excited and geared up to create yet another exceptional series.”

Jennifer Winget who made her digital debut with the role of Major Monica Mehra in Code M said, “I am both thrilled and humbled at the same time to see the audience’s appreciation for Code M and all our performances. We gave it our best to reel in a gripping show that would get you hooked. Of course, to receive so much love in my very first web series is very encouraging. Needless to say, we’re hooked too and I am excitedly diving into my character the second time around. We will be giving it our all. The intensity will only peak, I can promise you that.”

Tanuj Virwani, who plays the role of Angad Sandhu in the show, shared, “I think my character in Code M is a prime example of what one can achieve solely based on mutual trust and faith in each other’s creative vision. The team really let me mix things up and add my own nuances to Angad. It’s fun to be a break away from our preconceived notions of what we expect an individual to be based on their choice of career. Also, the subject matter of the show was very serious in nature for the most part. I think Angad’s Vibe gave the show some levity. It also helped in humanising an otherwise cut and dry Monica to some extent. The response from critics and the audience alike has been overwhelmingly positive and I am excited to take the series and my character's journey ahead.”