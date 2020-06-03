XXX: Uncensored Season 2: Hyderabad-Based Social Activist Files Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor and ALT Balaji For 'Objectionable and Derogatory' Content, Police Dismisses Case Over Lack Of Evidence (Deets Inside)

Case Against Ekta Kapoor and ALT Balaji Dismissed (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ekta Kapoor has lately been in the headlines first for the whole Naagin 4 and Naagin 5 saga. And recently she was faced with not 1 but 2 legal complaints. While we are aware of Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau's complaint where he has filed an FIR against Ekta Kapoor and mother Shobhaa Kapoor for demeaning the Indian Army uniform in ALT Balaji's XXX, Ekta had to face a similar complaint when a Hyderabad-based social activist tried to file an FIR stating that ALT Balaji content was derogatory and also that it had content defamatory towards the Indian Army. And the bone of contention here, in both cases is the usage of the Indian Army uniform.

The complainant, S Vishal Kumar, told Telangalatoday.com, "In the trailer (XXX: Uncensored Season 2 special episode on Facebook), a character, who plays the role of wife of an Army officer is shown as maintaining an illegal relationship with one person. She is also seen tearing the army uniform which has the national emblem on it,” he said.

While the report also mentioned that the Cybercrime department, had received the complaint and had 'sought an opinion from legal experts on the same,' it is now being reported that the case has been dismissed.

After due investigations were conducted, the Hyderabad cyber crime police did not find anything offensive in the said content and on the basis of 'lack of evidence', the case was dismissed, read a report in Pinkvilla.

A source from the industry told the portal, "A Hyderabad based complainant raised an objection against an Alt Balaji show and wanted to raise an FIR. But when the police undertook an investigation, the FIR filing was dismissed because there wasn’t anything objectionable that was found."

The quote also read, "A police department already investigated the case, went to the respective platform, saw the show and found nothing offensive." Well, looks like all that Ekta will now have to deal with is Hindustani Bhau and his grievances.