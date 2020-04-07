XXX Uncensored Season 2 New Trailer: Akash Choudhary and Garima Jain Lead Two New Stories of Lust, Sex and Dhokha (Watch Video)

XXX Uncensored (Photo Credits: AltBalaji)

Just two weeks ago AltBalaji dropped a trailer for the season 2 of their popular erotic web-series XXX. The streamer is not done yet. A new set of episodes is on its way and a brand new trailer for the same was launched today. "If you want your career to go up again, then you have to go down," tells a female character to her male colleague. And, THAT dialogue pretty much sets the racy tone of the upcoming episodes. XXX Uncensored 2 Trailer: ALTBalaji and Zee5's Hot Web-Series Returns and It's All About Sex, Threesomes, Pool Parties and Nudity! (Watch Video).

The cast members are the hottest from the lot. XXX Uncensored will feature Sumit Satija, Akash Choudhary, Garima Jain, Jashn Agnihotri and many more. The actors have not shied away from the erotic scenes. The first trailer has more than enough shots of people taking their clothes off, to draw attention from the masses. Then there are few liplock scenes. And storyline picked out of the wildest fantasies- territories you won't let your mind explore.

Watch The Trailer For XXX Uncensored Here:

In one of the stories, a TV actor (Akash) seems to be using his female co-stars for sex. Tables get turned and he is made to do the same thing. At least, that's what's insinuated. In another, an insecure husband creates trouble for his wife (Garima), who might or might not be cheating on him. Well, if that rows your boat, then XXX Uncensored Season 2 is certainly the show for you.

"It was very different and a special experience for me because the character that I play is of a popular TV superstar. I worked on myself and prepped up for this character as there were a few challenging scenes which I wanted to be perfect. I was very happy to live the life of a superstar and enjoyed playing the role as I dream of becoming one in real life," Akash said, speaking about his character.

"I am glad that I got the chance to play a role in a path-breaking show like this and am excited to see the audience's response," Garima said about her character.