In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Vidya performs a traditional ‘grih pravesh’ ritual of Rohit and Ruhi with a thali. However, as Ruhi steps forward to enter the house, she accidentally trips, causing the Kalash to turn upside down. This leads to chaos as some consider it inauspicious, while Rohit supports Ruhi's blaming it all on her heavy lehenga for the mishap. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 6, 2023 Written Update: Akshara Dies After Abhira Gets Married To Armaan!

Dadi Sa expresses concern about the gathbandhan coming undone too soon, questioning Ruhi's ability to handle marriage. Manisha suggests postponing the ceremony, but Dadi Sa reacts angrily. Meanwhile, Abhira, still grieving Akshara's death, experiences hallucinations and performs the final rites. Armaan tries to comfort her, but Abhira asks him to stay away. Later she faints and Armaan comes to her support.

Watch These Videos From YRKKH Episode

At the Poddar House, Vidya presents Ruhi with ancestral bangles, symbolising a significant responsibility. Dadisa encourages Ruhi to be Rohit's strength, hinting at future challenges. Kajal suggests letting Ruhi rest, and the ladies leave, wishing her luck. Armaan, attempting to empathise with Abhira, faces her rejection. Abhira, feeling alone, accuses Armaan of responsibility for Akshara's death.

Armaan once again helps Abhira escape from Yuvraj and his men. They strike a deal – Abhira will work after her exams, and Armaan promises not to impose a husband's role. The episode concludes with Abhira agreeing to go with him as her wife.

