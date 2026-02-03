An iconic dialogue from Anupamaa has once again taken over social media, underlining the show’s lasting cultural impact. The fiery “ghuma ghumake marungi” scene featuring Rupali Ganguly has resurfaced online, inspiring a wave of reels, memes and parody videos across platforms. From influencers to everyday users, the internet is buzzing with creative recreations of the viral line, each adding a personal or humorous twist to the intense moment. Anupamaa 'Ghuma Ghuma ke Marungi' Dialogue is the New Instagram Viral Video Meme Template.

Creators Turn ‘Anupamaa’ Dialogue Viral – Watch Video

Creators Give the Dialogue Their Own Spin

The dialogue trend has seen participation from thousands of creators, with users lip-syncing, dramatising and reimagining the scene in their own styles. Even actress Ishitta Arun joined the trend, recreating the dialogue in her own version, further amplifying its reach. What began as a powerful television moment has now become one of the most widely used audio clips on social media in recent days.

Ishitta Arun Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

'Anupamaa’s Explosive Confrontation Scene

In the episode, Anupamaa comes face to face with Rajani, played by Rinku Dhawan. What starts as a tense confrontation quickly escalates when Rajani challenges Anupamaa, questioning what she can possibly do. Anupamaa responds with an unfiltered and emotionally charged monologue, “Maarungi! Tujhe baalon se pakad ke choti se ghasitate hue beech bazaar laakar tujhe marungi… Itna marungi, itna marungi ke dard bhi confuse ho jayega ki kis kis haddi pe aur kis kis chot pe dhyaan doon.” The dialogue, delivered with fierce voice modulation and controlled intensity, struck a chord with viewers instantly. ‘Anupamaa’ Star Rupali Ganguly Reacts to Viral ‘Ghuma Ghuma Ke Marungi’ Dialogue, Says It’s Pure Team Effort (View Post)

‘Anupamaa’s Viral ’Ghuma Ghumake Marungi’ Dialogue - Watch Video

'Anupamaa' Dialogue Dominates Social Media

With social media now acting as a major entertainment platform, iconic television dialogues are finding a second life online. The Anupamaa trend has seen hundreds of thousands of recreations, proving how strongly the show connects with audiences beyond the TV screen. Once again, Anupamaa demonstrates that when high-voltage drama meets a committed performance, its impact can extend far beyond television straight into pop culture and digital trends.

