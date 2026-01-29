If you thought Indian soap operas were all about weeping daughters-in-law and endless stare-offs, the internet’s favourite TV mom, Anupama, is here to prove you wrong. Rupali Ganguly’s character in the hit Star Plus show Anupamaa has once again broken the fourth wall of television to become a viral Instagram sensation. But this time, she isn't delivering a monologue on women's independence. Instead, she is threatening to drag someone by their hair into the middle of the market.

Yes, the "Ghuma Ghuma Ke Marungi" (I will spin you around and hit you) dialogue video from one of the undated episodes has officially dropped, and it is the rage-filled meme template we didn't know we needed.

The Viral Moment: Ghuma Ghuma ke Marungi

The viral video clip features a furious Anupama engaging in a verbal showdown that would make action heroes proud. In a sharp departure from her usually calm and preachy demeanour, Anupama unleashes a threat that is as descriptive as it is terrifying:

"Maarungi tujhe baalon se pakad ke, choti se ghasitte hue beech bazaar lakar..." (I will hit you, grab you by your hair, and drag you by your braid all the way to the middle of the market...)

And the cherry on top? The promise to hit the receiver "Ghuma ghuma ke" (spinning them around).

The sheer graphic nature of the threat, delivered in a high-voltage soap opera setting, has sent netizens into a frenzy. Social media users have dubbed it "Anupama's Ultra Violent Threat," with captions joking that even Sunny Deol (Bollywood's resident angry man) would have his legs trembling at this dialogue.

The New Instagram Reel Template 'Ghuma Ghuma ke Marungi'

Why Ghuma Ghuma Ke Marungi is Taking Over Your Instagram Feed

Why has a random clip from a daily soap become the Instagram Viral Meme template of the week?

1. The "Snapped" Factor: Anupama is culturally coded as the "ideal woman"—patient, forgiving, and soft-spoken. Seeing her "snap" and resort to threats of street violence is shockingly hilarious out of context. It’s the same energy as seeing a kindergarten teacher suddenly flip a table.

2. Relatable Rage: We’ve all had moments where a polite "please stop" isn't enough. This audio has become the perfect lip-sync tool for creators to express exaggerated frustration—whether it’s towards a younger sibling who stole the remote, a boss asking for updates on a Sunday, or a slow WiFi connection.

3. The Sequel to "Aapko Kya?" This isn't Anupama's first rodeo with viral fame. Previously, her monologue "Main ghumu, firu, nachu... aapko kya?" (I roam, I wander, I dance... what is it to you?) became a massive feminist anthem and meme. The internet views this new "Ghuma Ghuma Ke" dialogue as the "Villain Arc" sequel to that trend. She went from "mind your business" to "I will physically hurt you," and the internet is loving the character development.

Instagram Viral Meme of the Day: Ghuma Ghuma ke Marungi

Netizens React

The comment sections on these reels are just as entertaining as the video itself.

One user commented, "I stopped watching this after 6 months... but I can easily tell why she is angry," the other said, "My mother when I got 2 in my maths test", proving that the emotion transcends the plot.

Others are simply flooding the comments with laughing emojis, embracing the absurdity of the dialogue.

Comparison memes are already popping up, pitting Anupama against WWE wrestlers and action stars.

Whether you follow the twists and turns of the show or not, you cannot escape the Anupamaa dominance on social media. The "Ghuma Ghuma Ke Marungi" template is a testament to the fact that Indian TV serials (ITV) remain an unintentional goldmine for meme culture. Rupali Ganguly NOT Quitting ‘Anupamaa’! TV Show’s Publicist Terms Rumours ‘Baseless and False’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

So, the next time someone tests your patience, you know exactly which audio to send them. Just maybe don't actually drag them to the beech bazaar.

