In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Rohit receives a mysterious call from Armaan, leading him to rush to Hotel Surya secretly. Dadi Sa notices his hurry but is told that he needs to meet a friend going to the USA. Vidya insists Rohit to bring the kalash from the temple but he declines, eventually asking Ruhi to meet Armaan in his place. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 8, 2023 Written Update: Yuvraj Threatens To Kill Armaan for Coming Between Him and Abhira.

Armaan practises what to say to Dadi Sa in front of the mirror when Abhira's mangalsutra gets entangled with his shirt. As they try to untangle it, Ruhi witnesses the scene and feels jealous. Abhira leaves, and Armaan attempts to talk to Ruhi, who avoids him. Meanwhile, Abhira comments on destiny and her arrival in Delhi with a stranger's help while looking at Akshara's photo.

Armaan shocks Rohit by revealing his marriage to Abhira. Ruhi is heartbroken, and Rohit introduces Abhira as his sister-in-law to Ruhi. Ruhi and Abhira exchange glances, leaving Rohit curious about their connection. The episode continues with Armaan and Abhira heading to the Poddar House, creating anticipation and anxiety among the family members, especially Dadi Sa and Vidya, who await Rohit with the kalash.

At the Poddar House, preparations for aarti are underway as Dadi Sa senses good news approaching. Rohit and Armaan discuss Dadi Sa's potential anger during the car ride. Ruhi is visibly upset, and Armaan and Rohit try to comfort her. Upon their arrival, the family eagerly awaits the good news. However, the revelation of Armaan and Abhira's marriage shocks everyone, causing Vidya to drop the aarti thali in disbelief.

Abhira catches the thali and saves it from getting dropped. Dadi Sa refuses to accept Abhira as the daughter-in-law of the Poddar family. Episode ends!

