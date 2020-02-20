Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 20, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Naira Suspects Trisha’s Molestation Case Lawyer and Feels Jhaveri is Up To Something

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Still (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In yesterday’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kartik assures Luv and Kush of getting them released on bail. Despite facing opposition from her family, Naira consults a renowned lawyer to fight for Trisha. In tonight’s episode, we see Naksh tells Naira (Shivangi Joshi) that she should make understand the case properly to the lawyer. Naira practising what she will go and talk with Javeri. She feels nervous. Naira meets Javeri. Javeri cracks sarcastic jokes and Naira stands confused. Javeri says he knows all the details about Luv and Kush’s case and tells to Naira that he will meet her at the court. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 18, 2020, Written Update Full Episode: Contrary to Kartik’s Belief, Luv and Kush Threaten Trisha Again.

In the Goenka’s mansion, Manish and all are waiting for the lawyer. Javeri comes with his team to meet the Goenka’s and says he will fight their case and will win it too. Meanwhile, Naira informs Trisha that the lawyer she has hired is well experienced and she will get justice surely. Here, Javeri says he will anyhow manage to get Luv and Kush out from the jail. Manish and all are pleased with Javeri.

The next day morning, Naira, Naksh, and Trisha reach the court. Goenka’s too reach the court at the same time. Naira and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) stare at each other. Kartik thinks he is sorry as once again he has to stand opposite her. Naira too feels sorry as she has to stand against Kartik. They both pray that no one should be hurt in this all. Meanwhile, Vansh and Kairav talk that even if they do any mistake their family will save them from the police as they have a lot of money and power.

Suddenly Trisha coughs and Kartik helps her by giving her water. He asks Trisha to take care of her health. Just then Luv and Kush come and Surekha feeds them food. Inspector asks her not to waste time. Surekha says if anything happens to Luv and Kush she will not leave anyone. Manish asks Surekha to relax as nothing will happen to Luv and Kush

Naira and Goenka’s both waits for Javeri. Both think Javeri is fighting by their side. He walks straight to the court. Naksh doubts and asks Naira he looks different. Goenka's too think the same and Manish says maybe he is thinking about the case thus didn’t stop seeing them.

In the precap, Javeri opens the case and requests the judge to end the case fast so that his client can come out from the Trauma