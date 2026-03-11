Television actress Pranali Rathod, widely recognised for her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has fueled dating rumours following a recent social media update. The actress shared a heartfelt post for her Durga – Atoot Prem Kahani co-star Aashay Mishra on the occasion of his birthday, leading fans to speculate about their relationship status. Hina Khan Opens Up About Her Cancer Journey, Says ‘It’s the Way You Look at It’ While Speaking About Chemotherapy, Pain, Hope and Finding Joy on Good Days (Watch Video).

Pranali Rathod Sparks Romance Buzz With Aashay Mishra With Social Media Post

The speculation intensified after Rathod posted a series of pictures featuring Mishra and her friends on her Instagram story. The collection showcased candid moments between the two actors, capturing their off-screen camaraderie.

Accompanying the visuals, Rathod wrote a caption that caught the immediate attention of her followers: "Happiest" followed by a red heart symbol, which prompted many fans to view the post as a formal confirmation of their romance.

Check Out Pranali Rathod’s Instagram Story

(Photo Credit Instagram)

Netizens React to Pranali-Aashay's Instagram Official Moment

The post quickly went viral, drawing a wave of comments from fans who have long shipped the duo, often referred to by the moniker "PrAshay." Social media users interpreted the post as a "soft launch" of their relationship.

One user commented, "When are you making it official, Rathod-ji? Just become Mrs. Mishra already!" while another follower remarked on their chemistry, writing, "They look so good together." The comment section was filled with heart emojis and queries asking if the two are now "Instagram official."

The On-Screen Pair

Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra first worked together as the lead pair in the television show Durga – Atoot Prem Kahani. Their performance as Durga and Anurag earned them a dedicated fan base. While rumours regarding their proximity have circulated since their time on set, the actors had not previously addressed their relationship status directly. ‘Anupamaa’ Spoiler: One-Year Leap Confirmed; Prarthana’s Death To Lead Anupamaa to a New Life in Goa.

Prior to these developments, Rathod was frequently linked to her former co-star Harshad Chopda. However, her recent public interactions and social media activity with Mishra have shifted the focus toward this new pairing. As of now, while the post has caused a stir online, a formal statement regarding their relationship has yet to be issued.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).