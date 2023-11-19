In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Diwali celebrations kick off with Armaan lighting a diya and expressing a heartfelt prayer for Ruhi and his family's happiness. It takes an interesting turn when Armaan, eager to get Ruhi's contact information, aims to retrieve a chit from Rohit containing her number. However, Vidya interrupts and diverts Armaan to the temple, creating a moment of anticipation. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 18, 2023 Written Update: Armaan Questions His Fate for Not Being Able To Meet Ruhi and Always Coming Across Abhira!

At the temple, Armaan and Ruhi find themselves together, donating items and sharing a warm moment. While attempting to distance herself, Ruhi is caught by Armaan, leading to an unexpected turn of events. The two realise that they have been waiting for each other, and their reunion is marked by a heartfelt moment where both of them pray for their fates to intertwine.

Simultaneously, at the resort, Abhira, busy organising guests' pictures, encounters Yuvraj, who kidnaps her. As the episode unfolds, Yuvraj's unsettling behaviour intensifies as he threatens to make her wear mangalsutra and marry her forcefully. This pressurises Abhira to make a crucial choice under threat. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 17, 2023 Written Update: Akshara Slaps Yuvraj For Forcing Abhira To Marry Him, Dadi’s Poor Mentality Shocks Armaan!

Back at the Goenka household, the storyline takes a turn towards Ruhi's potential marriage. Vidya and Manisha present shagun to the Goenkas, expressing their desire for Ruhi and Rohit's marriage. Amidst discussions about the budding relationship, Swarna grapples with concerns about Ruhi's feelings for Armaan.

In the backdrop of Mussorie, Akshara confronts Jagraj regarding Yuvraj's actions. Jagraj asserts they will make Abhira his daughter-in-law by any means. While Ruhi and Armaan promise to love each other forever, Akshara throws shagun given by Jagraj and walks away with Abhira.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2023 08:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).