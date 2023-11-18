In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Armaan recalls Dadi Sa's hurtful words and feels disheartened. Meanwhile, Vidya notices his sadness and tries to comfort him, expressing her belief in his goodness. Armaan is emotionally moved by his mother's support and reassurance. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 17, 2023 Written Update: Akshara Slaps Yuvraj For Forcing Abhira To Marry Him, Dadi’s Poor Mentality Shocks Armaan!

On the other hand, Ruhi continues her search for Armaan, creating confusion among the family members. Swarna suspects that Ruhi is looking for Armaan, and the tension builds as Ruhi remains persistent in her quest.

At the Goenka mansion, Armaan and Vidya share a heart-to-heart conversation, where Vidya reassures Armaan of his worth and the family's appreciation for him. The emotional moment culminates in a hug between the mother-son duo.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj, in a drunken state, expresses his frustration and plans for Dhanteras. Armaan attempts to call Ruhi, but the networks are busy, adding to his frustration. As Armaan contemplates his situation, memories of Abhira resurface.

Abhira receives a call from Armaan seeking help to contact Ruhi, but she demands an appointment with 12 apologies to her. Later, she dismisses the call due to work, leaving Armaan furious. Armaan, feeling desperate, contemplates the recurring presence of Abhira in his life and not being able to meet Ruhi. He questions God about his fate. Elsewhere, Ruhi is also restless for Armaan and tries to contact Honey Flower Resort. Suwarna predicts she is looking for him.

Rohit arrives at Goenkas and Rhi gets bored of his presence. At Poddars, Dadi gives gold coins to everyone and sends remaining ones for donation. While everyone takes diya, Armaan stops. Episode ends!

