In today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Armaan sets out to retrieve a chit from Rohit to contact Ruhi. However, he finds Rohit fast asleep. Despite his attempts to search for the chit, he fails and thinks of alternative ways to locate Ruhi. Meanwhile, Ruhi discusses her concerns with a friend stating Armaan hasn’t called her yet, who advises her to give him some time before searching him on social media. Armaan, on the other hand, struggles to find Ruhi online and says she'll have to wait another day. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 15, 2023 Written Update: Abhira Feels Harassed by Yuvraj’s Actions, Ruhi Misses Armaan and Awaits His Call!.

The next morning brings Diwali preparations, with Vidhya and grandmother organising numerous gifts and sweets to be sent to the Goenkas. Rohit is surprised by the festive arrangements. Meanwhile, Yuvraj, in a drunken state, confronts Abhira, threatening her. Abhira stands her ground, and just as Yuvraj becomes more aggressive, Akshara interrupts, protecting Abhira and defying Yuvraj. In a shocking turn of events, Yuvraj tries to shoot Akshara, but Abhira wakes up to realise it was just a dream.

Armaan shares with Daadi that Kiara wishes to work as a dance instructor. However, Grandmother sternly rejects the idea, stating that the women in their family do not work outside the house. Sanjay and Madhav arrive home with news of winning a case, celebrating the family's victory. Armaan, however, expresses concern about the injustice done to a woman who lost her business.

Dadi defends the family's actions, insisting that it's the woman's responsibility to check details and accuses the woman of manipulating sob stories for personal gain. Armaan is shocked, questioning how his grandmother, being a woman herself, can make such accusations. Dadi, unmoved, says that she is just saying but her mother has done the same.

