In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Rohit's cousins playfully tease him, setting a lighthearted tone. Elsewhere, Akshara is troubled by the lack of evidence or witnesses against Yuvraj. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 26, 2023 Written Update: Armaan Realises His Mistake, Refuses To Fight Yuvraj’s Case!

Abhira brings news that the driver remains steadfast in not budging from his statement. Krish calls Armaan, who talks to Rohit. During their conversation, Rohit praises Armaan, expressing that, under different circumstances, Armaan might have been the one marrying first. Daadi Sa remembers when Vidya proposed to Armaan for Ruhi, but she chose Rohit for Ruhi instead. Despite her inner turmoil, Daadi Sa announces the commencement of the ceremony.

Ruhi, emotional after the ceremony, justifies her choice to leave Armaan for Rohit, believing it is the right decision. Daadi Sa proposes an engagement for Ruhi the next day, and everyone joyously agrees. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 25, 2023 Written Update: Ruhi Blocks Armaan and Agrees To Marry Rohit, Abhira Finds Evidence Against Yuvraj!

In Mussoorie, as Abhira and Akshara prepare to leave for court, Armaan unexpectedly arrives. Abhira is hesitant, expressing distrust, but Akshara convinces her to accept Armaan's offer for a safe ride. Armaan reassures them and shares that he will no longer be representing Yuvraj's case, giving them a glimmer of hope.

In court, Armaan encounters Sanjay, who threatens him for trusting him with the case. Abhira receives an unknown text, and Sanjay arrogantly claims he will save Yuvraj, confident he has never lost a case. Abhira interrupts, revealing that she has a witness, Yuvraj's driver, who changes his statement, exposing Yuvraj's guilt.

The court sentences Yuvraj to 10 years in prison. In a fit of rage, Yuvraj attempts to attack the driver but is restrained by Armaan. The police take Yuvraj into custody as Armaan stands protectively between Yuvraj and Akshara. Episode ends!

