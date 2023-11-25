In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Abhira engages in a heartfelt conversation with Armaan. She reflects on her earlier harsh words with Ruhi and contemplates apologising. However, Armaan's attempt to reach out to Ruhi hits a roadblock as he discovers that she has blocked him. After knowing this, Abhira regrets being rude to Ruhi over call. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 24, 2023 Written Update: Akshara Presents Her Eye Witness, Abhira Reveals Yuvraj’s Harassment in the Court – Will Armaan Back Out of the Case?

Amidst the emotional turmoil, Armaan urges Abhira to support him by revealing her side of the story regarding Yuvraj. Abhira, fueled by anger, discloses the truth about Yuvraj's persistent stalking and harassment. She vividly describes the inappropriate touches and the police's lack of intervention.

Meanwhile, in the Goenka household, the pressure on Ruhi to marry Rohit intensifies. Despite her internal struggles and memories of Armaan, Ruhi reluctantly agrees to the marriage proposal.

At the Poddar residence, the family rallies around Madhav, showering him with love and care. Armaan receives Yuvraj's blood reports, exposing the truth about alcohol content on the day of the accident. Fueled by anger and a growing suspicion that Abhira might be telling the truth, Armaan confronts Yuvraj.

Simultaneously, Abhira receives a mysterious call, leading her on a quest for information. She discovers crucial evidence, a pen drive containing footage that points to Yuvraj as the perpetrator of the accident. Abhira runs towards home, unaware that Yuvraj has made all plans to stop her. Episode ends!

