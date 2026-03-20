In an unprecedented move for the long-running franchise, ABC has officially cancelled the 22nd season of The Bachelorette just days before its scheduled premiere. The decision, announced on March 19, 2026, comes after the release of a graphic 2023 video by TMZ showing the season’s lead, Taylor Frankie Paul, in a violent altercation with her former partner, Dakota Mortensen. The footage, which features Paul throwing metal chairs while her young daughter cries nearby, has prompted Disney Entertainment to pull the entire season from its Sunday night time slot to focus on "supporting the family." Taylor Frankie Paul’s 2023 Assault Video With Ex Dakota Mortensen Goes Viral; ABC Cancels ‘The Bachelorette’ Amid Controversy – Watch.

Taylor Frankie Paul’s Leaked Video Triggers ‘The Bachelorette’ Cancellation

The controversial footage, which surfaced Thursday morning, depicts a 2023 incident for which Paul was previously arrested. In the video, Paul is seen attempting to put Mortensen in a headlock and kicking him before escalating to throwing multiple metal barstools in his direction. Mortensen can be heard on the recording pleading for her to stop, specifically noting, "Your daughter is sitting right there."

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Motensen’s Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

At one point in the distressing clip, Mortensen claims the child was struck in the head by one of the chairs. While Paul eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour count of aggravated assault in August 2023 and is currently serving three years of probation, the visual evidence of the altercation led ABC executives to scrap the season entirely. Sources indicate the network was unaware of the video's existence until its public release this week.

Taylor Frankie Paul’s Children and Family Ties

The 31-year-old influencer, who gained fame as a central figure in the "MomTok" community, is a mother of three. Her family life has been a primary focus of her social media presence and her role on the Hulu reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Indy May Paul (8): Paul’s eldest child and only daughter was born in August 2017. She is shared with Paul’s ex-husband, Tate Paul. Reports confirm Indy was the child present and heard crying during the 2023 chair-throwing incident.

Meet Taylor Frankie Paul’s Daughter, Indy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Ocean Paul (5): Paul and Tate’s second child, a son, was born in June 2020. The couple divorced in 2022 following a viral scandal involving the local "soft-swinging" scene in Utah.

Meet Taylor Frankie Paul’s Son, Ocean

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Ever True Mortensen (2): Paul’s youngest son was born on March 19, 2024. His father is Dakota Mortensen. The leaked video was notably released on Ever’s second birthday, a timing Paul’s representatives have labelled "reprehensible" and a "deliberate attempt to cause harm."

Meet Taylor Frankie Paul’s Son, Ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Unprecedented Pulling of ‘The Bachelorette’

The cancellation of Season 22 is a historic first for The Bachelorette. Typically, the franchise casts runners-up from previous seasons, but ABC broke tradition by selecting Paul, who had never appeared in the franchise due to her massive digital following. The season had already been filmed in full late last year and was being heavily promoted, including an appearance by Paul on Good Morning America just one day before the video surfaced.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).