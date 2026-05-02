Zayn Malik Cancels All US Dates for 2026 Tour: ‘Konnakol’ Album Shows Dropped, UK and Mexico Gigs Still On

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Los Angeles, May 2: Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik has canceled all U.S. dates for the 2026 tour behind his ‘Konnakol’ album. The album was released on April 17, 2026. However, dates in the U.K. and Mexico later this month, which take place before the U.S. tour was scheduled to begin, are still for sale on his website. Zayn Malik in White Shirt and Black Pants Is Peak Fashion Moment As He Sings ‘Night Changes’ in Mexico Concert, Netizens Go Gaga Over His Swoonworthy Appearance (See Pics & Videos).

On Friday, the singer took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a long note. He wrote, “To my fans, Thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health. I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world. I’ve been at home recovering and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before. I’ve had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour”. Zayn Malik Shares Update From Hospital Bed on ‘Konnakol’ Album Release Day, Says He Is ‘Unexpectedly Recovering’ (View Post).

“I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon”, he added. This comes after his recent hospitalization in April 2026, around the release of his album. He shared a photo from a hospital bed on social media and told fans he was “unexpectedly recovering” after a difficult week. While he did not reveal the exact illness, he thanked doctors, nurses, and a cardiologist involved in his care. The health scare forced him to cancel several promotional appearances. The singer is reportedly recuperating and scaling back commitments to prioritise his health.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).