Ever since Rockstar Games confirmed that it is working on GTA 6, avid gamers can’t wait for its release. Leaks from the development of the widely popular game have been surfacing time and again, teasing the fans about what to expect from the newest version. Being one of the most anticipated games to launch, Rockstar may unveil it soon. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming GTA 6. GTA 6: Rockstar Games Confirms 90 Videos of Grand Theft Auto Game 6 Leak.

The GTA 6 map will be based on Vice City and is rumoured to be twice the size of GTA 5. GTA 6 looks set to be next-gen exclusive, only coming to PC, Xbox Series and PS5. A popular insider who regularly and accurately reports on the game has made this claim. So a lot of players not be able to get their hands on the game immediately after its release. In previous GTA games, players have controlled multiple protagonists. GTA 6 may follow a similar pattern, allowing players to switch between different characters and perspectives. GTA 6 may turn out to be the most expensive game to date as its production cost has reportedly skyrocketed to $1 billion! It can even cross up to $2 billion. GTA 6 will also come at a hefty price tag of approximately $70. GTA games are known for offering a variety of side activities and mini-games. Expect GTA 6 to have a range of engaging side quests, challenges, and recreational activities to explore and enjoy. The most awaited question is when will GTA 6 release? The majority of leaks of the GTA 6 map in September 2022 questioned if it would delay the production process, but there were no confirmations made about the leaks being true or not by Rockstar. There are a few rumours that GTA 6 could launch in 2024 year-end or early 2025.

There is much anticipation among gamers eagerly waiting for the updates on GTA 6, but it looks like there is still some time before you can actually experience a hint of the gameplay. The trailer of the game will be revealed soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2023 09:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).