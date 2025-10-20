New Delhi, October 20: Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is generating major excitement as its launch date approaches. Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) will release on May 26, 2026. There have been speculations that the GTA 6 trailer 3 may be released soon. A clip from GTA VI trailer 2, when Jason's digital watch displayed the time "11:08", has sparked curiosity and speculation about what the next reveal may be.

Rockstar Games is known for hiding cryptic messages and hints in license plates or coded graffiti for marketing. These details fuel fan speculation and excitement. Rockstar Games previously unveiled Trailer 1 in December 2023 and Trailer 2 in May 2025, and now fans are speculating about GTA 6 Trailer 3. As per a post of (@GTAVI_Countdown) on X (formerly Twitter), Rockstar Games might have hinted at the release date for the next trailer through a clue in GTA 6 Trailer 2. GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Date: Rockstar Games Likely To Drop GTA VI Trailer 3 on November, Hints Hidden Clue.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Hidden Clue

Rockstar Games might’ve teased GTA 6 Trailer 3’s date, as Jason’s digital watch shows a specific number “11:08” which points to November 8. This date also marks the first trailer’s announcement anniversary. pic.twitter.com/SOmdSSk7W4 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 18, 2025

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2, which runs for 2 minutes and 46 seconds, appears to contain a hidden hint about the next trailer. At the 0:34 mark, the character Jason’s digital watch displays the time "11:08", leading fans to speculate that Rockstar Games may reveal GTA VI Trailer 3 on November 8. The hidden clue has sparked discussion among the gaming community with the anticipation of the upcoming trailer release.

Another post from the same thread shared by (@GTAVI_Countdown) also mentioned, "Additionally, the next earnings call takes place on November 6, so it’s more likely that we’ll get an announcement either before or after the call." GTA Online Ghosts Exposed Challenge: Rockstar Games Invites Players To Photograph Spectral Visitors To Collect Ghosts Exposed Cap; Check Reward Details.

Take-Two Earnings Call

Additionally, the next earnings call takes place on November 6, so it’s more likely that we’ll get an announcement either before or after the call. pic.twitter.com/wHLAfXABwI — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 19, 2025

Rockstar Games has not officially revealed anything about GTA 6 Trailer 3, but fans continue to dig into every hint and theory circulating online. While the game studio remains silent, the supposed clue spotted in Trailer 2 might actually hint at when the next trailer will drop.

