New Delhi, May 26: More than three in four young Indian workers believe that employers should offer the opportunity to work a four-day week to promote employee well-being post-pandemic, a new report said on Wednesday.

Made up of millennials (born 1981 to 1996) and Generation Z (born after 1997) workers, the 'Born Digital' are the first generation to grow up in an entirely digital world, and now account for most of the global workforce. Indians Wish to Work From 'Third Place', Say No to Work from Home or Office: Survey

According to the report by desktop virtualisation leader Citrix, 'Born Digital' employees in India (76 per cent) prefer to retain a remote or hybrid work model post-pandemic.

Nearly 86 per cent of 'Born Digital' employees in India believe that the pandemic has shown that their organisation needs to invest more in digital technology, compared to 16 per cent of business leaders.

"These young employees are different from previous generations in that they have only ever known a tech-driven world of work," said Donna Kimmel, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Citrix.

"To shore up their future business success, companies must understand their values, career aspirations and working styles and invest in their development," Kimmel said in a statement.

A striking 90 per cent of 'Born Digital' in India expect employers to have a better understanding of family commitments, compared to the global average of 74 per cent.

Also, 92 per cent of 'Born Digital' workers in India say they would prioritise employee well-being as they advance in their career.

"Younger workers in India are most focused on career stability and security (94 per cent), opportunities for additional qualifications, training, or re-skilling (93 per cent), and access to quality workplace technology (92 per cent)," the Citrix findings showed.

Leaders in the country, on the other hand, think young workers prioritise a competitive remuneration package and job satisfaction over all other work factors.

"Successfully attracting and retaining the Born Digital will require organisations to invest in the work model and tools to create the flexible, efficient and engaged work environment that this next generation of leaders craves and thrives in," said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Business Strategy, Citrix.

