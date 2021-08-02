The youth is concerned about the chances of entering and succeeding in the professional world. Especially the pass out batch of 2020 and 2021. Adapting to the ‘new normal’ and selling professional skills in the post-pandemic world has become a little difficult. And not to forget the pressure of beating others in the rat race amidst a shortage of jobs.

The economic and professional situation of the business world is barely trying to survive, upon that, even highly qualified and experienced people are afraid of losing their jobs, getting new jobs for freshers is a nightmare. Under such hard circumstances, it is natural to feel lost and depressed. However, Google Certified Market Researcher and Digital Marketing strategist, Prakash Mishra, thinks otherwise.

Even during the lockdown, when businesses were cutting down on marketing budget, his business was not only earning profits but also retaining existing customers and attracting new ones. The only thing that kept his boat sailing even in shallow water was, his determination to not lose hope and stay updated with the market and consumer demand.

“If you want to establish a strong career in the post pandemic world, you need to have strong willpower to keep going and keep upgrading your skills according to the need of the hour,” says Prakash Mishra, Founder and CEO of Drive Digital and DigiHunts Academy. He has also been training and educating many students about rightly using the techniques of digital marketing under different packages offered at DigiHunts Academy.

During a conversation, he talks about the job skills required in the post pandemic world.

Technical Knowledge:

It is not necessary to become a tech nerd, but having some technical knowledge has become essential to survive in the quickly advancing technological world. Working in the digital world means, having adequate digital skills. The need for technical and digital skills was in demand even before Covid-19 and it has become all the apparent post it. The fourth industrial revolution is just around the corner and businesses are not just focusing on technological investments, but employees who understand these technologies.

Flexibility and Adaptability:

If you are adamant about your skills and are not ready to adapt to new knowledge and technologies or are not flexible enough to accept the post pandemic working culture, you are going to have a tough time. While before the pandemic, being adaptable was underlined as geographical mobility, post pandemic definition has changed to having an open mindset, ability to handle work from home pressure and adjusting to the “new normal” business environment.

Critical and Emotional Intelligence:

Pandemic or no pandemic, every business seeks an emotionally intelligent employee who has the ability to establish and maintain good relations. This has become more important in the post pandemic period because people have become emotionally vulnerable. If you develop the ability to think critically and take decisions and show empathy for other’s emotions, you have a high chance of surviving and retain high productivity levels.

Creativity:

This is one skill that is never outdated. In a world where you have a competitor at every corner, you need to think creatively and innovatively to stand out from the crowd. Following the mob mentality is not going to get you anywhere, you have to be quick-witted and innovative to make decisions based on the demand of the hour. You cannot be satisfied with one strategy, it has to keep evolving creatively to succeed in the post pandemic world.

Leadership Skills:

This is a complete myth that if you are not in a higher position, you do not need leadership skills. Remember, it is the fight for the survival of the fittest. If you lag behind, you lose. Having leadership skills does not always mean supervising and managing. In fact, in the post pandemic world, leadership skill is all about being able to communicate your strategies and vision for overall growth and at the same time having the ability to take feedbacks and encourage others to share their views.

“There is only one way of surviving and establishing a strong foothold in the post pandemic world, be prepared for changes and keep upgrading as per the demand. It is most likely that the above skills will not be relevant after five years, then what, your career is finished? Probably yes, if you do not rehabilitate according to the changing situations,” says Prakash Mishra.