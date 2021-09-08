It is no secret that the world of business has changed dramatically in the past year. The covid-19 pandemic has been a menace to the public, but its effects have gone far beyond just causing mass hysteria. This virus has not only changed the way we live our lives, but it has also fundamentally transformed how businesses operate.

The post-pandemic landscape is a new world. It requires businesses to adapt for them to not only survive but also excel and thrive! With so much change taking place, what can business owners do today to be prepared? How can small businesses compete and realize their vision, even with this shift? These are the questions that sparked the formation of The Business Toolkit - a pioneer of the digital transformation for this new world order.

The start of something new

Most startups can only dream of becoming a leader in their industry. However, this unique company has quickly become one of the biggest names when it comes to digital transformation for businesses looking to unlock their full potential.

Founder, Stefan Jugmohan, saw the dire need for businesses to adapt during the pandemic restrictions. The traditional "mom and pop" stores could not perform this digital transition without help, which made Stefan question how he can provide a service to keep businesses relevant and competitive.

It all started with a simple idea: why not create one company with all the experts under one roof? A company that will provide all the digital tools needed for any business at any level to ride the wave of success.

"During Covid-19, I saw companies being closed because they could not survive, and revenue dried up. As a result, I realized this was because the "mom and pop" stores could not perform the digital transition of their company to fulfill social media marketing, brand new logo, website, etc." He said.

"Furthermore, surviving post-covid – you must have a strong digital transformation to be successful as everyone in society will Facebook, Google and Instagram search companies before going to the actual store. This made me see the need for a company to create this digital transformation for companies."

The Business Toolkit

This US-based firm provides businesses with a wide range of cutting-edge branding concepts, designs, and digital tools to help them dominate their respective sectors and markets.

They have created a solution that is redefining how businesses operate and have become the go-to service provider for companies in need of guidance to survive and thrive in today's post-pandemic market.

The Business Toolkit can supplement all the corporate essentials such as branding, logo design, website design, social media marketing, and everything a business will need to achieve its full potential and remain relevant in the long run.

This is not just a company that creates logos, websites, and branding. We are talking about a firm that empowers entrepreneurs with the tools to transform their businesses for complete digital transformation. This allows companies to take advantage of opportunities coming from Covid-19 by strengthening the core values which will help them thrive in today's market.

Businesses who choose The Business Toolkit will get the support they need at every step of their journey, making them feel like part of an elite group that is privileged with all kinds of perks.

Transforming lives in a time of uncertainty

During the height of the pandemic, when companies were shutting down, and revenue was drying up, this firm was on hand to rescue hundreds of businesses. The Business Toolkit became the go-to resource, helping them through all aspects of branding from A to Z.

With the collapse of brick-and-mortar businesses across the United States due to a shift in consumer habits towards online shopping for goods and services, they were quickly becoming one of only a few companies providing any sort of support at all.

Every company needed to adapt quickly or risk losing their business altogether. The Business Toolkit was there with reliable resources at every turn as companies transitioned seamlessly into a new normal that exclusively focused on digital interactions.

The long-awaited launch in Canada and the UK

After over a year of providing business solutions in the United States, this firm was pleased to announce its expansions into Canada and the UK. This will bring customers from these countries on board with the mission of creating a thriving business community, which has already transformed countless lives in North America.

The company believes that they are truly living up to their name by delivering a complete functional digital solution that is truly life-changing for businesses worldwide.

"We are very excited about this," said CEO, Stefan Jagmohan. "Our specialization is our hands-on approach to guarantee our client's vision is realized with the highest level of direct communication, satisfaction, and trustworthiness," He said.

The CEO further explained that their services in the UK and Canada would include logo design, motion graphics, product packaging, marketing materials, social media marketing, and web development.

Delivering brand concepts and designs to over 3,200 businesses in its first year

The firm announced that it had hit a major milestone of more than 3,200 businesses served within a year of its launch. This was an impressive feat for the company as they only expected to pull in less than half of that amount in their first year.

"We consider it an honor and privilege to serve so many businesses during our first year in business," said Mr. Jugmohan, "Our estimations were 1,150 for our one-year milestone."

It was more impressive to find out that within six short months since inception, the venture had already made it to the coveted six-figure milestone and just shy of seven figures on tap for their first anniversary as an official LLC.

"Our compounding growth proved our competitive advantage," Mr. Jugmohan said. "We believe that anything short of perfection is unacceptable, and we help our clients realize their vision with the highest level of direct communication, satisfaction, and trustworthiness."

What makes this firm so special?

This is one company that is a lot more personable than usual. They want to talk over the phone, know your problems, and even meet with their clients in person. They want to make sure that they are providing all the necessary tools for them to succeed, not just handing over a product and running off after getting paid.

Even better, they have the right combination of experts from different industries under one roof, which makes them an all-inclusive service provider who can cater to any company's needs and requirements. With award-winning designers, project managers, marketing gurus, and digital influencers on their team, this firm has been able to achieve a peak level of efficiency with minimal effort.

Conclusion

Undoubtedly, The Business Toolkit has set the bar for digital transformation at a whole new level. In just over a year, they have proven that they are more than capable of bringing companies back to their feet and providing them with the resources needed for digital growth.

Change is upon us, and it is said that this year is all about transitions. This firm is helping its clients conquer these challenges by delivering them the tools they need for a smooth transition, ensuring business success in today's demanding world.