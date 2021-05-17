Jaipur, May 17: Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people to stay cautious in wake of the MeT Department's warning on Cyclone Tautkae affecting some of the Rajasthan districts as well.

"Met department has predicted that Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions might get affected with cyclone. As expected, cyclone can also affect Jamnagar in Gujarat which is the biggest supply source of oxygen for Rajasthan, have hence instructed officials to make alternate emergency plan to ensure smooth oxygen supply," Gehlot tweeted. Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tropical Cyclonic Storm to Hit Coast of Gujarat Today; Check Realtime Status Here

All preparations are being made to ensure smooth disaster management in the state and I appeal to everyone to remain alert of the cyclone, he added.

Gehlot further said that directions have been given to install generators in hospitals so that power supply is not affected due to the cyclone.

Disaster teams have also been instructed to stay alert and keep an eye on all situations, he added.

