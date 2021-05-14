New Delhi, May 14: Cyclone Tauktae, which is currently developing over Lakshadweep Isles and the Arabian Sea, is expected to intensify into cyclonic storm by May 16, Sunday. It is likely to result in heavy rainfall, along with gusty winds over the southern and western coastal parts of the country. The cyclonic storm is likely to hit the coasts of Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat in next four days, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Ahead of its expected landfall, the IMD has issued Orange Alert and Red Alert for various districts in Gujarat and Kerala, while Mumbai and Thane have been put under Yellow Alert, indicating isolated heavy rainfalls along with strong winds. Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map: Track Realtime Path of Low Pressure Area Forming in Arabian Sea Which May Intensify Into First Cyclonic Storm of 2021.

Check Cyclone Tauktae Path On Windy.com:

"It is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to intensify further. It is very likely to move initially north-northeastwards till today evening. It would then move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by May 18 morning," the IMD said in its latest bulletin this afternoon. Cyclone Tauktae to Hit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala Coasts in Next Four Days, Says IMD.

Parts of South Konkan and Goa are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Saturday, and heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday as cyclonic storm intensifies. Gujarat coast is also expected to receive rainfall from May 17. Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 18. Certain areas of Southwest Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 19, as per the IMD.

Earlier this week, IMD has issued alert and cautioned the fishermen against venturing into the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Maldives, Comorin and Lakshadweep area, Kerala coast from morning of May 13 and in east central Arabian sea, off Karnataka-Goa, Maharashtra and Goa coasts from the night of May 14 in view of the cyclonic storm brewing in Arabian Sea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2021 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).