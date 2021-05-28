New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conducted an aerial survey to review the damages caused by the severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas in Odisha and West Bengal.

Expressing solidarity with the people affected by the cyclonic storm, the Prime Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief activities. Of this, Rs 500 crore would be given to Odisha, while the remaining amount would be allotted to West Bengal and Jharkhand on the basis of the extent of damage. PM Narendra Modi Conducts Aerial Survey of Cyclone Yaas Affected Areas in West Bengal & Odisha

The Union government will also deploy an inter-ministerial team to visit the states to assess the extent of damage, based on which further assistance will be announced.

The Centre has assured all help for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas.

An amount of Rs 2 lakh ex gratia would be given to the next of kin of the deceased, while Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured persons.

During his visit to Odisha and West Bengal to review the situation arising out of cyclone Yaas, the Prime Minister undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas in Bhadrak and Baleswar districts in Odisha, and East Midnapore in West Bengal.

In Bhubaneswar, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken so far.

The Prime Minister was briefed that the maximum damage due to cyclone Yaas happened in Odisha, and in some parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Modi assured the people of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand that the Centre will work closely with the state governments at this difficult time, and extend all possible assistance for the restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas.

The Prime Minister expressed his solidarity with all those who suffered due to the cyclone and expressed deep sorrow to the families which lost their kin during the calamity.

"We have to continue the focus on more scientific management of disasters. As the frequency and impact of cyclonic storms are increasing in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, communication systems, mitigation efforts and preparedness have to undergo a major change," Modi said.

He also spoke about the importance of building trust among the people for better cooperation in relief efforts.

Modi appreciated the preparedness and disaster management measures of the Odisha government which resulted in minimal loss of lives. He also noted that the state has embarked on long-term mitigation efforts to deal with natural disasters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2021 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).