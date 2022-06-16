Airports Authority of India (AAI) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) on June 15. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aai.aero.

The last date to apply for the post is July 14, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 400 Junior Executive vacancies. 10 Lakh Government Jobs: PM Narendra Modi Directs Recruitment of 10 Lakh People in Govt Departments, Ministries on ‘Mission Mode’ in 1.5 Years

AAI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening date for Online Application: June 15, 2022

Last date for Online Application: July 14, 2022

The tentative date of the Online Examination Will be announced on AAI Website

AAI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 400 posts

No. of vacancies and reservation

UR: 163 posts

EWS: 40 posts

OBC (NCL): 108 posts

SC: 59 posts

ST: 30 posts

PWD (included): 04 posts

AAI Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Junior Executive (E-1) :- Rs.40000-3%-140000

AAI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification : In order to apply for the post, a candidate must have a Full Time Regular Bachelors' Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics. OR Full Time Regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum) UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 Mines Inspector Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in, Salary Up to Rs 1,42,000; Check Details Here

The candidate shall have minimum proficiency in both spoken and written English of the level of 10+2standard (the candidate shall have passed English as one of the subject in 10th or 12th standard)

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.aai.aero On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on the registration link available against “DIRECT RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL) IN AAI UNDER ADVT. NO. 02/2022” Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form

