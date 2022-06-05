Lucknow, June 5: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced vacancies and has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for the post of Mines Inspector Vacancy in the Directorate of Geology and Mining.

According to the latest UPPSC Recruitment notification, a total of 55 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 1, meanwhile the date of Preliminary Exam will be notified soon. Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022: Various Vacancies Announced, Monthly Salary up to Rs 1,12,400; Check Details Here.

How To Apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2022:

candidates may apply online on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Qualification for UPPSC Recruitment 2022:

Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from an Institution recognised by AICTE.

Age Limit for UPPSC Recruitment 2022:

Candidate must be between 21 to 40 years of age.

The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 44900 – Rs 1,42,400 as per the level 7. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the UPPSC regularly for information and updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2022 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).