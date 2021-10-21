New Delhi, October 21: The AIAPGET 2021 results have been released online by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in to check and download the AIAPGET 2021 scores online. The students should note that they can access the online test results of the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2021 by logging in at the official website with their roll numbers, dates of birth and security pins. Apart from the official website, candidates can also click on the direct here AIAPGET 2021 Result Direct Link to check the scores.

The AIAPGET examination is held for students seeking admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. The scores of this online test are important for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) AYUSH courses for the 2021-22 academic session will be done.

AIAPGET 2021 Result: How to Download

Candidates have to visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in to check and download the AIAPGET 2021 scores online. On the homepage, log in using the application numbers and passwords After entering all the details correctly, click on 'Submit' The AIAPGET 2021 result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen You can take the print of the scores for future reference.

Once the scorecard is downloaded by the candidates, they will be able to see a host of details including the names of students, total marks of the test, subject-wise scores obtained, all India rank of the candidate, and cut-off marks.

