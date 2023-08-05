Mumbai, August 5: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test or AIAPGET 2023 Exam today, August 5. Candidates who appeared for the AIAPGET 2023 Examination can check their answer key by visiting the official website of AIAPGET at aiapget.nta.nic.in.

This year, the NTA conducted the AIAPGET 2023 exam on July 31 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Besides the provisional answer keys of AIAPGET, the NTA has also released question papers and candidates' recorded responses. Candidates can download all of these by using their application number and password or date of birth to log in and check the answer key.

Steps To Download AIAPGET Answer Key 2023:

Visit the official website of AIAPGET at aiapget.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "AIAPGET Answer Key 2023" link

Next, enter using your login credentials and other details

Click on submit

Your AIAPGET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates who are not happy with the provisional answer key can challenge the answer key. In order to challenge the answer key, candidates have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The objection facility is open from today, August 5 to August 7. Candidates can pay the fee using Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or even UPI.

Here's the direct link to download AIAPGET answer key 2023. "No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium," the NTA said.

