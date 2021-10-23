New Delhi, October 23: The National Testing Agency has released the final answer key for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2021. The final answer key has been uploaded on the official website of the testing agency. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in to view and download the AIAPGET Final Answer Key 2021. AIAPGET 2021 Result Declared by NTA, Here's How Candidates Can Download Scorecard Online at aiapget.nta.ac.in.

The AIAPGET 2021 was held on September 18, 2021. The result for the entrance examination was declared by the NTA earlier this week on the official website at aiapget.nta.ac.in. Candidates must note that in the final answer key, correct option ID dropped means that the question is dropped. Scroll down to know how to access final answer key. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to AIAPGET Final Answer Key 2021.

Here Is How To Check AIAPGET Final Answer Key 2021:

Visit the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in

On the home page click on the link that says, 'NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY Final Answer Key AIAPGET-2021' under 'Latest@ NTA' section

The final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and download it

The AIAPGET examination is conducted by the NTA for students seeking admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. The agency had been organising the entrance test since 2019, on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

