New Delhi, October 11: The JNUEE 2021 answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, October 11. Candidates can check the answer keys of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Entrance Examination, or JNUEE 2021 on the official websites. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website, jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Apart from the JNUEE answer key, the NTA has also released question papers and candidates' responses.

After solving the objections by students, the NTA will announce the JNUEE 2021 result. The final answer key will be released along with the result. "JNUEE answer key 2021 challenge facility is available from 11 October 2021 to 12 October 2021 (up to 07:00 PM). No challenge will be accepted after 12 October 2021 (up to 07:00 PM),” the NTA said. JNUEE Answer Key 2021: Direct Link.

Here's how to download the JNUEE Answer Key 2021:

Candidates have to visit the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Click on the link that states JNUEE 2021 Answer Key Challenge’. Now enter the application number and security pin to log in. The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Check and download answer key, recorded responses and question paper. Also, take a print of these documents for any future references.

The exam was conducted via offline mode from September 20 to 23, 2021, in various exam centers across the country. Candidates are allowed to raise objections in the JNUEE 2021 Answer Key, if any by 7 pm of October 12, 2021. It must be noted that the candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections with a payment of Rs. 200 as an application fee. The NTA will not accept any challenges received after the deadline.

