Amravati, October 22: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to announce Andhra Pradesh ICET 2022 seat allotment today, October 22, in online mode. Candidates who registered for AP ICET counselling 2022 will be able to check seat allotment results on the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. UPSC Exam 2023: Important Notes Launched by BestCurrentAffairs.com for Preliminary Exam; Check Details.

Those with their names on the list will be eligible to take MBA and MCA admission in AP ICET score accepting colleges. Candidates need to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth to check the AP ICET seat allotment result for 2022. UGC NET 2022: Provisional Answer Key for Phase 1, 2 and 3 Exams Released, Raise Objections at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

How to Check and Download AP ICET 2022 Seat Allotment Result:

Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP ICET seat allotment result link

Login using credentials

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save AP ICET seat allotment letter for future reference.

AP ICET seat allotment result, candidates will have to appear for online reporting to accept their allotted seats. Candidates will also have to report to their respective colleges so that they can secure their seats upon the fee payment. As per the schedule, the process for self-reporting at the allocated college will begin on October 25 and conclude on October 28.

