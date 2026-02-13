Amravati, February 13: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) officially released the hall tickets for the 2026 Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year theory examinations today, February 13. The admit cards were made available on the board’s official website bie.ap.gov.in at 11:00 AM, marking a critical step for approximately 10 lakh students scheduled to begin their board exams later this month. While the digital links are active for institutional access, the board has directed students to collect their physical, verified copies directly from their respective colleges.

Exam Schedule and Key Dates

The theory examinations are set to commence on February 23, 2026, and will conclude on March 24, 2026. According to the released timetable, the 1st-year exams will begin with Second Language Paper-I, while 2nd-year students will start with Second Language Paper-II. AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 to Be Released Soon at bie.ap.gov.in; Check Exam Dates and Steps to Download Admit Card.

This final phase follows the completion of practical examinations, for which hall tickets were previously issued on January 24. Officials have emphasized that the theory hall tickets are mandatory for entry into the examination centers and must be preserved throughout the month-long testing period.

Accessing Hall Tickets via Official Channels

While schools are the primary distribution point for verified hall tickets, the board has provided digital avenues for students to view their details. Candidates can visit the official BIEAP website and navigate to the "Theory Hall Tickets" section. By entering their name, date of birth, or previous registration number, students can download a digital copy for reference. RRB NTPC 2026: Typing Skill Test Admit Cards Out for Under Graduate Posts, How To Download.

In an effort to increase accessibility, BIEAP has also integrated a WhatsApp-based service. By messaging the board's dedicated number, students can follow automated prompts to receive a digital version of their admit card directly on their mobile devices.

Verification and Error Correction

Education officials have urged students to carefully verify all personal information listed on the admit cards. Key details to check include:

Full name and parentage

Examination center address

Subject codes and exam dates

Candidate photograph and signature

In the event of discrepancies, such as misspelled names or incorrect subject listings, students are advised to report the errors to their school principal immediately for rectification before the start of the exams.

Background and Examination Protocol

The AP Intermediate exams remain one of the largest board assessments in the region. Last year’s data showed a near-even split in participation, with over 5.2 lakh students appearing for the first-year exams and 4.9 lakh for the second year.

Standard examination protocols remain in effect for 2026. Students are prohibited from bringing electronic devices into the centers and are required to reach the venue at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. Carrying a valid hall ticket is non-negotiable; candidates without a physical copy signed by their school head will not be permitted to sit for the exams.

