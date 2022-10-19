Mumbai, October 19: On Wednesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET 2022 answer key. The NTA has published the UGC NET 2022 answer key for phase 1, 2 and 3 exam. Besides the answer key, the NTA also published the question papers and candidates' responses on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the UGC NET 2022 answer key for phase 1, 2 and 3 exams are provisional. This means, candidates can send their feedback on the same after which, the NTA will publish the final answer key. In order to challenge the provisional answer key, candidates have to pay Rs 200 per question which is non-refundable. The window is open till October 20. Odisha: Board of Secondary Education Introduces Aspirational Component in Curriculum for Classes 9, 10.

In a statement, the UGC said, "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 20 October 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.)."

Meanwhile, the NTA said that it will publish the UGC NET 2022 answer key for phase 4 exam soon. This year, the UGC NET 2022 exams were held at various centres across the country. The NTA held the exams for UGC December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles.

