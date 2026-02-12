Mumbai, February 12: The City of Seattle has finalised a USD 29 million (approx. INR 262 crore) settlement with the family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old graduate student from India who was killed by a speeding police cruiser in January 2023. The agreement, filed in King County Superior Court and confirmed by City Attorney Erika Evans on Wednesday, February 11, concludes a high-profile civil dispute that sparked international outrage and strained diplomatic ties between the United States and India.

The Incident Involving Jaahnavi Kandula and the Investigation

On the night of January 23, 2023, Kandula was struck while using a crosswalk near Northeastern University’s Seattle campus. She was hit by Officer Kevin Dave, who was responding to a priority drug overdose call. US: Indian Student Handcuffed, Pinned to Floor Before Deportation at Newark Airport; Videos Go Viral.

Investigation records revealed that Dave was travelling at 74 mph in a designated 25-mph zone. While his emergency lights were activated and he chirped his siren at intersections, the speed of the vehicle left Kandula unable to clear the path in time. The Seattle Police Department later terminated Dave’s employment, and he was ordered to pay a USD 5,000 fine for negligent driving.

Controversy Over Bodycam Footage

The case gained global attention months later when body camera footage from another officer, Daniel Auderer, was made public. Auderer, a union leader who was not involved in the crash but responded to the scene, was recorded laughing and suggesting Kandula's life had "limited value". His comment that the city should "just write a check" for USD 11,000 became a symbol of perceived police insensitivity. Auderer was subsequently fired for damaging the department’s reputation, though he has since filed a wrongful termination lawsuit, claiming his comments were taken out of context.

Legal and Financial Outcomes

Despite the significant financial settlement, the King County Prosecutor's Office declined to file felony charges against Kevin Dave. Prosecutors stated they could not meet the legal threshold to prove "criminal negligence" or a "willful disregard for safety" under Washington state law.

Regarding the settlement:

Total Amount: USD 29 million.

Insurance Coverage: Approximately USD 20 million will be paid by the city’s insurers, with the remainder coming from city funds.

City Statement: Erika Evans stated, "Jaahnavi Kandula's life mattered... the city hopes this financial settlement brings some sense of closure to the Kandula family". Indian Student Dies in US: Praveen Kumar Gampa From Telangana Found Dead in Chicago, Indian Consulate in Touch With Family.

Background: A Legacy Interrupted

At the time of her death, Jaahnavi Kandula was months away from completing her Master’s in Information Systems. A native of Andhra Pradesh, India, she was described by her family as a "brilliant and dedicated" student who had travelled abroad to build a better future for her single mother. The Indian government and local activists in Seattle held several vigils and protests following the incident, demanding systemic changes to how police respond to emergency calls in high-pedestrian areas.

