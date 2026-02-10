Visakhapatnam, February 10: Gold rates (gold prices) in Visakhapatnam (vizag) remained steady on Tuesday, February 10, as the market consolidated gains from the previous session. The price for 24-carat gold is currently retailing at INR 1,57,920 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, the preferred choice for local jewellery buyers, is priced at INR 1,44,760 per 10 grams. Local bullion experts suggest that while global cues remain neutral, strong domestic demand due to the ongoing wedding season is keeping prices firm above the INR 1.57 lakh mark. Keywords such as "today gold rate in vizag", "gold rate today in vizag" and "today gold rate vizag" are dominating Google trends.

Daily Gold Price Table in Vizag, February 10, 2026

The following rates represent the retail prices in the Vizag market today. Note that these figures exclude GST, TCS, and varying making charges applied by individual showrooms. Gold Rate Today, February 10, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Purity Price per Gram Price per 10 Grams 24-Carat (Fine Gold) INR 15,792 INR 1,57,920 22-Carat (Jewellery Gold) INR 14,476 INR 1,44,760 18-Carat (Stone-set Gold) INR 11,845 INR 1,18,450

Factors Influencing Local Prices of Gold in Vizag

The stability in Vizag’s market reflects broader national and international trends. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures have stayed resilient, supported by a stabilising Rupee. Locally, Visakhapatnam continues to see high footfall in the jewellery hubs of Kurupam Market and Dwaraka Nagar, as families lock in purchases for upcoming auspicious dates.

Analysts advise buyers to keep an eye on upcoming US economic data, which often dictates the direction of the dollar and, subsequently, gold. For now, the "safe-haven" appeal of the metal remains strong among Vizag investors looking to hedge against market inflation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).